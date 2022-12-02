London police seek suspects looking through unlocked mailboxes

Members of the London Police Service Financial Crime Section are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect looking through unlocked mailboxes.

Between Nov. 9-23, police received multiple complaints involving suspects who were seen entering onto citizen's properties and looking inside mailboxes at different locations throughout the city.

When approached by homeowners, the suspects said that they were having correspondence delivered to their house. Some of the victims reported receiving new credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names without their knowledge and consent.

Investigators have obtained photographs of one of the involved suspects and are hoping the public can assist in identifying him.

Members of the LPS Financial Crime Section are reminding members of the public to ensure that their mail is secure, possibly through the installation of a lockable mailbox. If you observe someone suspicious using your mailbox, or receive suspicious mail, call police immediately as this could put you at risk of financial crimes in the future.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.