London police are asking the public for any dashboard camera video they may have of a vehicle that was stolen earlier this month from a used car lot, with the salesperson clinging to the hood as it sped off.

Police say the stolen BMW M4 was spotted at the eastbound Woodstock On Route on the 401 around 6:20 p.m., on March 3.

It was earlier that day when the suspect attended Sport Motor on Oxford Street East and asked to check out the vehicle.

While the suspect was making a phone call inside the car, he slammed on the gas, prompting salesperson Moe Al-Kaissy to jump on the hood. The thief made his way down a portion of Oxford Street before Al-Kaissy rolled off the hood. He suffered minor injuries.

Surveillance video captured the entire ordeal.

The suspect is described as a male with dark skin, thin build, five-foot-eight and 140 lbs., with puffy black hair and beard. He wore a black mask, navy blue suit and white dress shirt with dots.

Police are also searching for a possible accomplice vehicle, a silver Audi.

Contact London police if you have any information.