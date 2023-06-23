London police seeking public’s assistance in locating break and enter suspect

London police are requesting the public's help in searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a central London, Ont. business late last week.

According to the London Police Service, shortly before 5 a.m. on June 16, a citizen reported an insecure business in the area of Wellington Road and Horton Street.

Police responded and located damage to the rear door of the business.

Video surveillance was obtained by police, and over the course of the investigation police identified a male suspect.

As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Justin Curtis Dempsey has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for break, enter and theft.

The whereabouts of the suspect remain unknown at this time, so London police are asking the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).