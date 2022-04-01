London police seize $257k in drugs, numerous weapons during SoHo raid

A London, Ont. man is facing dozens of drug and weapons charges after police raided a SoHo home Thursday.

Police executed a search warrant in the 100-block of Waterloo Street and seized over $157,000 worth of methamphetamine, more than $53,000 of fentanyl, $17,000 in cocaine along with morphine and hydromorphone.

Officers also recovered a number of weapons including a double-barrel 12 gauge shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded .38 calibre revolver. Several replica guns and ammunition were also discovered.

A 47-year-old London man is facing 44 charges. A 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old London woman were also arrested and charged.

The accused have future court dates.

The investigation continues.