London police seize $37K in drugs, three charged

Three people are facing charges after more than $37,000 in drugs were seized by London police Wednesday.

Officers with the Crime Gun Task Force and Emergency Response Unit executed search warrants at a residence in the 100 block of Baseline Road West, as well as on a vehicle.

Among the items seized were:

one 12-gauge shotgun shell

28 X .22 calibre ammunition

188 grams of suspected fentanyl

90 unidentified pills

683 grams of cutting agent

digital scale

As a result, two men ages 32 and 25 and a 22-year-old woman, all from London, have been jointly charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 32-year-old man has also been charged with one count of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.

The other two suspects are expected to appear in a London court in August.