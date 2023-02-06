London police seize drugs, ammunition from scene of fire

A 29-year-old is facing charges after police found drugs and ammunition at the scene of a Trafalgar Street residential fire.

Emergency crews responded to a working fire in the 1000 block of Trafalgar St. Sunday morning.

Police say a search warrant was executed and investigators found a handgun magazine and a number of illegal drugs including:

10 mm handgun magazine containing ten rounds of 10 mm ammunition

197.3 grams of suspected red fentanyl, value: $57,030

57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $6,270

10 x 18 mg Hydrophone pills, value: $300

46 x 8 mg Dilaudid pills, value: $920

187 x 4 mg Dilaudid pills, value: $1,870

30 x 5 mg Oxycodone pills, value: $210

5 x 3 mg Codeine pills, value: $25

Two digital scales

As a result of the investigation, the 29-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Monday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.