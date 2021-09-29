London police seize more than $265K in drugs

Four people are facing charges after a search of three locations in London netted police hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, as well as a loaded gun and cash.

On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at addresses on Cherryhill Place, Windsor Crescent and Dundas Street.

As a result, police seized:

708 grams of cocaine valued at $63,720

754 grams of fentanyl valued at $188,500

131 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $13,100

3,000 grams of phenacetin (cutting agent)

loaded semi-automatic hand gun with three rounds of ammunition

eight cellular telephones

large digital scale

money counter

approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency

Four people, ranging in age from 23 to 31 have been jointly charged with:

three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a prohibited firearm

possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unsafe storage of ammunition

possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

All four are also facing various breach of weapons prohibition charges and a 24-year-old is additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order.

All four are expected to appear in court Wednesday.