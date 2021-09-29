iHeartRadio

London police seize more than $265K in drugs

Seized cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine as well as cash and a handgun are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.

Four people are facing charges after a search of three locations in London netted police hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, as well as a loaded gun and cash.

On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at addresses on Cherryhill Place, Windsor Crescent and Dundas Street.

As a result, police seized:

  • 708 grams of cocaine valued at $63,720
  • 754 grams of fentanyl valued at $188,500
  • 131 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $13,100
  • 3,000 grams of phenacetin (cutting agent)
  • loaded semi-automatic hand gun with three rounds of ammunition
  • eight cellular telephones
  • large digital scale
  • money counter
  • approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency

Four people, ranging in age from 23 to 31 have been jointly charged with:

  • three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a prohibited firearm
  • possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
  • unsafe storage of a firearm
  • unsafe storage of ammunition
  • possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

All four are also facing various breach of weapons prohibition charges and a 24-year-old is additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order.

All four are expected to appear in court Wednesday.

12