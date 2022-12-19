iHeartRadio

London police seize nearly $400,000 in drugs


Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on Dec. 16, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

London police have seized nearly $400,000 worth of drugs as well as weapons as part of an investigation.

On Dec. 16, officers used a search warrant at a home on Regal Drive.

The following items were seized:

  • 1928 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 113 grams of fentanyl
  • 108 grams of cocaine
  • 18 grams benzodiazepine
  • 14 grams psilocybin
  • 807 grams of suspected mannitol (binding agent)
  • 754 grams of suspected caffeine (binding agent)
  • Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency
  • Two (2) digital scales
  • Kel-Tec Sub-2000 semi-automatic rifle
  • Mossberg 702 semi-automatic rifle
  • Replica revolver
  • 222 rounds of ammunition

The total value of drugs seized was $374,010.

A 39-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, all from London, and a 46-year-old man from Sarnia – are jointly charged with several offences including store firearm carelessly, possess loaded regulated firearm, possess firearm with altered serial number and possess schedule I substance for trafficking.

All four people charged have future court dates.

