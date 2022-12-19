London police seize nearly $400,000 in drugs
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
London police have seized nearly $400,000 worth of drugs as well as weapons as part of an investigation.
On Dec. 16, officers used a search warrant at a home on Regal Drive.
The following items were seized:
- 1928 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 113 grams of fentanyl
- 108 grams of cocaine
- 18 grams benzodiazepine
- 14 grams psilocybin
- 807 grams of suspected mannitol (binding agent)
- 754 grams of suspected caffeine (binding agent)
- Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency
- Two (2) digital scales
- Kel-Tec Sub-2000 semi-automatic rifle
- Mossberg 702 semi-automatic rifle
- Replica revolver
- 222 rounds of ammunition
The total value of drugs seized was $374,010.
A 39-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, all from London, and a 46-year-old man from Sarnia – are jointly charged with several offences including store firearm carelessly, possess loaded regulated firearm, possess firearm with altered serial number and possess schedule I substance for trafficking.
All four people charged have future court dates.
