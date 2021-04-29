London police seize shotgun and ammunition

London police have pulled another firearm off the streets.

On Wednesday officers with the Guns and Drugs Section observed suspicious activity in the area of Grand Avenue and Gerrard Street.

Following a search of the area police seized a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun and two shells.

No charges have been released by police but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).