London police seize shotguns, cocaine during west-end raid

Items seized during a London police raid at a Wonderland Road S. residence on May 14, 2021. (Supplied)

Two London men are facing several charges following a search warrant at a west end residence last week.

Police raided a home in the 900-block of Wonderland Road South Friday and seized the following items:

  •  12 gauge sawed-off shotgun
  •  12 gauge shotgun
  •  38 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
  •  7 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition
  •  3 scales
  •  12 grams of cocaine, value $1200
  •  2 cellular phones
  •  $11,000 in cash

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from London, are facing numerous weapons charges. The 20-year-old suspect is also facing a drug trafficking charge.

They will appear in court at a later date.