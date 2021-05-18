London police seize shotguns, cocaine during west-end raid
Two London men are facing several charges following a search warrant at a west end residence last week.
Police raided a home in the 900-block of Wonderland Road South Friday and seized the following items:
- 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun
- 12 gauge shotgun
- 38 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
- 7 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition
- 3 scales
- 12 grams of cocaine, value $1200
- 2 cellular phones
- $11,000 in cash
A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from London, are facing numerous weapons charges. The 20-year-old suspect is also facing a drug trafficking charge.
They will appear in court at a later date.