London police seize shotguns, cocaine during west-end raid

Two London men are facing several charges following a search warrant at a west end residence last week.

Police raided a home in the 900-block of Wonderland Road South Friday and seized the following items:

12 gauge sawed-off shotgun

12 gauge shotgun

38 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

7 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition

3 scales

12 grams of cocaine, value $1200

2 cellular phones

$11,000 in cash

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from London, are facing numerous weapons charges. The 20-year-old suspect is also facing a drug trafficking charge.

They will appear in court at a later date.