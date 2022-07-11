London police seize two replica firearms following weapons investigation
A 26-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a man with a replica firearm.
Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday two men were inside an apartment in the 900 block of Wonderland Road South when an argument ensued.
Police say one of the men threatened the other and took out a handgun.
The victim fled from the apartment and called 9-1-1.
Police say members of the London police uniformed division and the emergency response unit went to the building where they found and arrested the suspect.
Police searched the apartment and found two replica firearms.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police say. The two men are known to each other.
Police have charged the 26-year-old with pointing a firearm and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
