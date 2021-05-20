London Police Services mourn loss of officer

London’s Police Chief Steve Williams announced late Wednesday night that the London Police Service (LPS) is mourning the loss of one of their officers.

“I am saddened to report that we lost a member of our service today,” read a statement from Williams.

“We are offering out full support to the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as our members. Please respect the privacy of the family and out members at this time. Further information will be released, if and when appropriate, subject to the wishes of the officer’s family.”

As indicated in William’s statement the officer's identity or their cause of death has not yet been released.

More information is expected to be released Thursday or Friday.

