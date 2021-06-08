London police to close down Oxford Street between Wharncliffe and Platts Lane for vigil

London police say a detour will be in place Tuesday evening during a vigil for the family killed and injured Sunday.

Oxford Street West will be closed between Wharncliffe Road North and Platts Lane to motorists starting at 6 p.m.

The vigil at the London Muslim Mosque will start at 7 p.m.

Attendees are being asked to park at Cherryhill Mall at 301 Oxford St. West.

Those coming from the east on Oxford Street are asked to head north on Wharncliffe Road, turn south on Platts Lane and then west on Cherryhill Place towards Cherryhill Boulevard. The entrance to the parking lot will be off of Cherryhill Boulevard.

Police are asking motorists who are not attending the event to avoid the area.

Police say vehicle access for residents who live in the area of Oxford Street West, between Wharncliffe and Platts Lane may be restricted once Oxford Street is closed at 6 p.m.

Numerous dignitaries will be in attendance at the vigil including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and London Mayor Ed Holder.

The province temporarily lifted COVID-19 restrictions to allow for the vigil.

On Sunday evening, a London Muslim family was walking on Hyde Park Road near South Carriage Road when they were struck by a man in a pickup truck.

Four members of the family including Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother died. A fifth victim, a nine-year-old boy, survived but is in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

Nate Veltman, 20, of London is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.