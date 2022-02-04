London Pride Week set for in-person celebrations

Pride London has announced Pride Week will be in-person this year.

The annual festival has been virtual for the past two year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say in an effort to bring the community together, Pride London festival will have a different look for this year's return and will be held at Dundas Place.

Vendor applications are now open.

Details about entertainment will be announced in the coming months

Pride week will run from July 14-24.