As of Monday, all libraries will re-open under red zone precautions with the exception of the Glanworth Branch.

Face masks that cover the nose, mouth and chin are required to enter all London Public Library buildings for anyone over the age of two.

Visitors must limit their visit to 45 minutes, which includes computer time.

Self-checkouts, using a computer, photocopier, or printer will be available with assistance from library staff.

Note that washroom access is limited, but available.

Books that are being returned should be placed in the outdoor return chute as returns are not allowed inside.

For those who are not feeling ready to return in person, the library allows online access to free resources so long as you have a library card.

Late fines will no longer be charged at any London Public Library.

We look forward to welcoming you back into our locations this week, #LdnOnt! Masks and distancing are required at all times. Find hours and more info: https://t.co/iQinpQjfJE. pic.twitter.com/SzfkgrORxJ