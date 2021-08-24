iHeartRadio

London Regional Cancer Program appointments cancelled Tuesday because of flooding problems

A burst pipe and flooding issues at the London Regional Cancer Program inside Victoria Hospital has cancelled all clinic appointments for Tuesday.

Officials are working with patients to re-book their appointments.

Chemotherapy or radiation patients scheduled for Tuesday are asked to come to their scheduled time unless they are contacted directly.

Out-of-town patients who have already left for their appointment will be triaged.

