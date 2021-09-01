London Regional Cancer Program puts a pause on accepting patients, transfers some
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has provided an update following a flood at Victoria Hospital.
According to the organization, a pipe burst on August 24, inside the London Regional Cancer Program, causing significant damage to facility’s infrastructure and some small equipment.
For the past week, the program has had to stop taking in new patients and has been referring a portion of the current patients to other cancer treatment clinics in the province, due to the flood.
“This is a significant blow to the ability to treat patients,” says Dr. Michael Lock, a radiation oncologist at LHSC. “Essentially 50 per cent of our clinic space has been removed, about 50 per cent of our treatment capabilities has been removed.”
It is still unknown what caused the pipe to burst or how much the damage will cost.
Repairs to the unit are underway and LHSC is hoping to operate the program at full capacity again by November 1.
