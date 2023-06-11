London relishes in multiculturalism this weekend

It was a celebration of cultures this weekend in the Forest City.

Saturday was National Portugal Day, officially known as "Dia de Camões de Portugal." The day aims to commemorate the Portuguese culture and teach non-Portuguese people about it.

Londoners flocked to Nova Era, a local Portuguese bakery, where they were making fresh food and decked out in green and red.

"It’s a day when we can all come together," said co-owner Raquel Da Silva, who runs the bakery with her mother. "It’s also to have that Portuguese environment here in London," she explained.

Portuguese music filled the bakery and so did the smell of classic custard tarts.

Londoners lined up for fresh baked goods and chatted with the staff who were wearing traditional Portuguese gowns.

According to Google Doodles National Days, the first National Portugal Day celebration took place in 1880 and it became a national holiday in 1919.

On Sunday, Londoners filled the Hellenic Community Centre for the OPA! Greek Festival, ending off the 3-day event.

"We host this to showcase our Greek culture, religion, our food, our dance, and everything that we have going on to showcase it with our London community as well," expressed the organizer, Alexandra Kylindris.

To no surprise, there was a huge line-up wrapped around the buffet as people filled their plates with pasticcio, loukoumades honey balls, and moussaka.

The day included dance performances, a live Greek band that drove in from Toronto. It also showcased local Greek vendors and business owners, including one with authentic evil-eye bracelets and jewelry.

When asked about including flaming saganaki cheese or plate throwing next year, Kylindris laughed and replied, “It might pose a health and safety issue.”

Fingers crossed!