London renaming street and park that once honoured Trooper Mark Wilson

City council has directed staff to remove the name of Trooper Mark Wilson from the city website and other municipal locations.

The mayor, deputy mayor and two councillors called for the change in a motion after, “it was revealed [Wilson] pleaded guilty at a court martial in 2004 to assaulting a woman at a base in Quebec.”

Speaking to council about his motion, Mayor Ed Holder acknowledged the ongoing pain of the victim, herself a military veteran, and said, “It is hoped our council’s action on this night will afford you some measure of peace and assist in some small way with healing.”

In 2006, Wilson was killed in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device.

“Death has robbed everyone in this story, parents, siblings, a spouse, children, and this soldier — the survivor — will never know if forgiveness would have been sought or granted,” said Coun. Maureen Cassidy about the numerous impacts.

Coun. Shawn Lewis spoke with Wilson’s family on the weekend explaining the need to immediately change the names.

“Trooper Wilson gave some honourable service to the country, but he also did something that was wrong, and we have to balance both of those things,” Lewis said to his council colleagues prior to voting.

The emergent motion was approved 14-1, with Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen opposed.

A park in north London and a street near the Hale-Trafalgar overpass will have their names changed.

Lewis has already begun outreach with the affected homeowners on the street in his ward.

A community consultation process will be held to determine new names.