London resident charged in fatal west end stabbing

A 33-year-old London resident has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing Friday morning.

According to the London Police Service, officers responded to a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. in relation to a man who went to a neighbour's home on Forbes Street after reportedly being stabbed.

Police arrived to find a man with an apparent stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The man has been identified as Terry Labon Albert Junior, 27, of London.

Officers located a suspect a short distance away from the scene and was taken into custody.

Investigators with the Major Crime Section believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, Christine Marie Bishop, 33, of London has been charged with second degree murder.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to reappear in court this week.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.