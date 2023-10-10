London resident facing 19 charges after guns and drug bust

A 24-year-old London resident is facing a slew of charges after police seized six guns, ammunition, drugs and cash over the weekend.

Members of the London Police Service Guns and Gangs unit executed a warrant at a home on Adelaide Street South.

Police seized the following items:

Mossberg 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

Squires Bingham Model 16R .22 semi-automatic rifle

Loaded sawed-off Charles Daly pump action 12-gauge shotgun

SKS semi-Automatic 7.62 x 39 mm rifle

Sawed-off ‘Made in USSR’ break action single barrel 12-gauge shotgun

40 caliber semi-automatic handgun

157 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm rifle ammunition

Seven (7) twelve-gauge shotgun shells

18 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition

863 grams of suspected Cocaine

255 grams of suspected Fentanyl

192 x TEC Oxycocet pills

Two (2) digital scales

Electronic money counter

Approximately $6,000 in cash

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old from London has been charged with:

Seven counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Three counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a Schedule I substance;

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and

Fail to comply with undertaking.

The accused is expected to re-appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.