London resident facing 19 charges after guns and drug bust
A 24-year-old London resident is facing a slew of charges after police seized six guns, ammunition, drugs and cash over the weekend.
Members of the London Police Service Guns and Gangs unit executed a warrant at a home on Adelaide Street South.
Police seized the following items:
- Mossberg 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun
- Squires Bingham Model 16R .22 semi-automatic rifle
- Loaded sawed-off Charles Daly pump action 12-gauge shotgun
- SKS semi-Automatic 7.62 x 39 mm rifle
- Sawed-off ‘Made in USSR’ break action single barrel 12-gauge shotgun
- 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- 157 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm rifle ammunition
- Seven (7) twelve-gauge shotgun shells
- 18 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition
- 863 grams of suspected Cocaine
- 255 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- 192 x TEC Oxycocet pills
- Two (2) digital scales
- Electronic money counter
- Approximately $6,000 in cash
As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old from London has been charged with:
- Seven counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;
- Three counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of a Schedule I substance;
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and
- Fail to comply with undertaking.
The accused is expected to re-appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.