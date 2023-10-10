iHeartRadio

London resident facing 19 charges after guns and drug bust


Items seized by London Police Service during a bust at a residence on Adelaide Street South over the weekend. (Source: London Police Service)

A 24-year-old London resident is facing a slew of charges after police seized six guns, ammunition, drugs and cash over the weekend.

Members of the London Police Service Guns and Gangs unit executed a warrant at a home on Adelaide Street South.

Police seized the following items:

  • Mossberg 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun
  • Squires Bingham Model 16R .22 semi-automatic rifle
  • Loaded sawed-off Charles Daly pump action 12-gauge shotgun
  • SKS semi-Automatic 7.62 x 39 mm rifle
  • Sawed-off ‘Made in USSR’ break action single barrel 12-gauge shotgun
  • 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun
  • 157 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm rifle ammunition
  • Seven (7) twelve-gauge shotgun shells
  • 18 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition
  • 863 grams of suspected Cocaine
  • 255 grams of suspected Fentanyl
  • 192 x TEC Oxycocet pills
  • Two (2) digital scales
  • Electronic money counter
  • Approximately $6,000 in cash

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old from London has been charged with:

  • Seven counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
  • Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;
  • Three counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance;
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
  • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and
  • Fail to comply with undertaking.

The accused is expected to re-appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.  

