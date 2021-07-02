London resident facing multiple charges following Highway 401 collision

Three people were transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401, the driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the crash on foot.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the report in the South-West Oxford Township where a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Members of the Oxford OPP, South-West Oxford Fire Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the scene.

Police say two passengers were ejected from the vehicle. One was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, while the other had to be air lifted by air ORNGE with serious injuries.

The driver fled the area on foot and was located a short time later and was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

A 32-year-old London resident is now facing the following charges:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Dangerous Operation

Failure to Stop After Accident

Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2

Driving While Under Suspension

Use Altered Plate

Police say the accused was in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.