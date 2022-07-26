London residential 'mega project' referred back to administration for more information

A residential mega-project in south London may be delayed to allow further negotiations with the developer.

With five high rise towers ranging from 10 to 27 storeys, the proposal at Wellington Road and Bradley Avenue is being described as "transformative" for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) village near White Oaks Mall.

But Monday night, the planning committee referred the rezoning application back to staff for more negotiations

Councillors are offering to permit slightly wider towers in exchange for additional family-sized affordable housing units.

The rezoning will return to the committee Aug. 22.