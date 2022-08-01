London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest

It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez.

The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest’s overall title for ‘best ribs.’

“I’m like a phoenix reborn,” says Gonzalez, from Ribbers Row at Victoria Park. “I have an amazing team behind me that all these years, and they're the ones who has made this possible.”

Gonzalez called it a “long-time dream” to get a booth at London Ribfest and Craft Beer Festival in 2021 after trying to get a spot for the past five years. A year later he was finally able to hoist the trophy.

“His story is really amazing,” says Doug Hillier, promoter of London Ribfest.

“We found Mr. Gonzalez working out his food truck in front of a shopping center in Chatham, I asked him if he's doing well and he said he wasn't. We invited him to our Chatham event selling Latino food and he did so well and people loved it,” Hillier added.

He would eventually move to London with a hope of landing a spot on Ribber’s Row.

“Now he's here finally after five years waiting here, and we have had a 20 year waiting list to get into this event. So he actually managed to get in with the last spot on the row, and he’s been a real star," Hillier says.

It hasn’t been easy for Gonzalez over the past couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled rib shows in 2020, and last summer he was operating a food truck in a London parking lot, when city by-law officials shut him down.

He was told he needed an annual business licence to sell ribs from his festival trailer, and the property where he stores his equipment was not zoned for commercial food sales.

It was going to cost $600 for a license which he says he couldn’t afford.

“You also have to remember that no matter where you go, always remember where you were, and you don't want to be there. If it was bad, you don't want to be there, so this is why it makes you be better at making ribs everyday,” he says.

Within the last year, he opened his own restaurant Go Gonzalez BBQ on Hamilton Road.

“I’m not just the London Ribfest champion, but I represent the Latino community, the Spanish community, all across Ontario, even across Canada,” says Gonzalez. “Being the only first Latino rig and being the champion you know, it feels good.”

Kyle and Brianna Eedy came from north of London to try his award-winning ribs and chicken. They waited to hear who won before making their trip to Ribfest.

“The chicken’s juicy and it just falls right off the bone as tasty as ever,” says Kyle Eedy.

“It’s definitely the sauce that is so good,” says Brianna Eedy. “I'm not a huge spice person. So these are nice and sweet and they're not too spicy.”

This year they used a panel of 20 judges to avoid it being a popularity contest with ballot box stuffing.

Bubba Lou’s were named the runner-up, with Smokehouse Bandits claiming third place. Fat Boys Barbeque were named the winner of ‘best sauce.’

“You know what I want to tell you a story that's the way I started,” says George Kefalidis, when referring to Gonzalez’s victory. “My first year, my first ever Ribfest ever [23 years ago] in London I won ‘best ribs’ and ‘best sauce.’ I know that feeling, and that guy [Jorge] is a really good guy, and it’s awesome.”

Gonzalez says he will now be able to put a sign out front of his local restaurant, boasting as London Ribfest champion.

“I’m number one,” says Gonzalez. “They can scream all they want down there [referring to Ribber’s Row], but for this year, I’m the number one.”