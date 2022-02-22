London restaurants report positive returns for first weekend of loosened restrictions

London restaurants are reporting positive returns for the first weekend of doing business with most of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, or at least loosened.

As of Feb. 17, restaurants were allowed to go to full capacity, although masking rules remained in place.

At the King of the Pigs Restaurant on Hamilton Road, regular customer Fil Abrantes said it feels good to be getting closer to normalcy.

“Yeah, I think it’s getting better and it should have been done a long time ago. But hopefully we can get back to normal and get the country back on track and see what the new normal is going to be. But at least this feels better to be out with friends and enjoying good food,” said Abrantes.

King of the Pigs Owner Rui Viera estimates business was up by 25 to 30 per cent from the previous weekend when restrictions were still in place.

“I hope this is the end,” said Viera. “I think with people being at least double vaccine, I think we’re seeing things not as bad as they used to be.”

In downtown London, restaurants and nightclubs also enjoyed more customers.

Joe Kool’s General Manager Christine Wolff estimated weekend sales at about 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, an uptick of about 25 per cent from the week before.

“Late night when we want to have a few more people in and near capacity it went well. Mind you, we were still operating as a restaurant at 100 per cent capacity because no dancing is allowed yet, so we’re not back to 100 per cent, but it was nice to get a few more familiar faces in here, a few more bodies, and see people have a good time again,” said Wolff.

The next major move in the restaurant industry will be March 1 with the lifting of the rule requiring customers to show proof of vaccine.

“If there’s a person we never seen before we may ask,” said Viera at King of the Pigs. “We’re probably just going to go with the government, what they’re saying, if you don’t have to check it, we’re not going to check it...”

In the meantime, restaurant owners seem resigned to the fact that not everyone will feel comfortable dining out — at least for some time.

Back at Joe Kool’s, Wolff said she’ll be pleased when more people are ready to gather without worry.

“It’s not just us who took a hit, everyone took a hit somewhere,” she said. “I just think it was more recognizable in restaurants because we’re a public setting, obviously, with more people gathering. Unfortunately with the rules that we had set in, we weren’t able to do that.”