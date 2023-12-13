London's business community gathers for Tampon Tuesday

At least 200 people gathered at Mercedes-Benz London on Southdale Road East to help with Business Cares Food Drive which partnered with Tampon Tuesday.

Attendees donated menstrual hygiene products to the London Food Bank. Although pads and tampons are some of the most requested items, they are the least donated at Food Banks.

The evening included a live DJ, food, drinks, Santa and a truck full of donated hygiene products.

Business Cares Food Drive Chair, Wayne Dunn says the campaign will shift over the next few days in order to try to get donations.

"We need a final push for cheques and money to come in over the next six to seven days and that money is put towards women's health products, baby food, fresh milk, and protein."

Tampon Tuesday was founded here in London.