London Police Services have released regulations based on the province's state of emergency and stay-at-home order that came into effect Thursday.

In an release updated from Wedensday, Chief of Police, Steve Williams states,

"In terms of enforcement of the stay-at-home order, we will not enter a home, stop a vehicle, or stop a person for the singular purpose of checking compliance with the order. Our enforcement will continue to be largely complaint-driven, or in instances where our officers observe something that contravenes the order, putting our community at risk. Our objective will continue to be to act in the interest of community safety."

London police continue to work with the City of London By-Law Enforcement and the Middlesex-London Health Unit to help stop the spread of COVID-19.