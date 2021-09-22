London's City Hall turns 50
Sept. 22 marks the 50th anniversary for London's City Hall - which officially opened in 1971.
The grand opening saw Dundas Street closed, and hundreds gathered for the fanfare, as four days of celebrations kicked off.
Award-winning London architect Philip Carter Johnson designed the building, as well as many others in southwestern Ontario.
Constructed by local builder EllisDon, it is the fifth civic administrative building for the City of London.
Since its completion, the City of London says it has been visited by Queen Elizabeth, Colonel Sanders and a number of other celebrities and dignitaries.
Did you know there's even an observation deck on the 12th floor? It has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to reopen when it is safe to do so.
You can learn more and see historic photos here.
-
Cavalry fans say vaccine passport check easy and fast experienceCavalry FC fans were the first to go through a proof of vaccination check at a local pro sports event Wednesday, and from the sounds of it, it was an easy process.
-
‘We’re not playing to our full potential’: Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back lossesDespite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
-
NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton GriesbachFor the first time ever, the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
-
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz narrowly wins reelection in DavenportLiberal Julie Dzerowicz has won reelection in her Davenport riding by the slimmest of margins, CTV News declares.
-
Enhanced job-readiness and leadership at CambrianFrom more placement opportunities to the development of a leadership academy, students at Cambrian College have the ability to add more to their resumes before hitting the workforce.
-
B.C. health officials mum as controversy mounts over 'anti-democratic' reporting policyBritish Columbia health officials are facing mounting criticism and questions in the wake of a CTV News story exposing their practice of only publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who are infectious.
-
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie ridingTwo days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergencyAs healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.