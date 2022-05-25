London’s COVID-19 state of emergency officially terminated Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder terminated the municipal state of emergency originally declared on March 20, 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — which lasted a total of 796 days.
In a press release, Holder thanked staff across community organizations and city departments who “worked tirelessly” to support Londoners throughout the pandemic.
“We have made it through this state of emergency in large part because of your dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe, which has been unwavering,” said Mayor Holder.
Holder acknowledged that the past two years have been difficult, but also thanked residents and businesses who did their part in following local and provincial health regulations.
“Looking ahead, it will be important that all Londoners continue to be diligent as COVID-19 remains a concern,” said Holder. “Together, however, we have now reached a point in the pandemic where we can safely end the state of emergency.”
In the London-Middlesex region, there have been nearly 38,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 391 deaths.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.