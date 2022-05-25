London’s COVID-19 state of emergency officially terminated Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder terminated the municipal state of emergency originally declared on March 20, 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — which lasted a total of 796 days.

In a press release, Holder thanked staff across community organizations and city departments who “worked tirelessly” to support Londoners throughout the pandemic.

“We have made it through this state of emergency in large part because of your dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe, which has been unwavering,” said Mayor Holder.

Holder acknowledged that the past two years have been difficult, but also thanked residents and businesses who did their part in following local and provincial health regulations.

“Looking ahead, it will be important that all Londoners continue to be diligent as COVID-19 remains a concern,” said Holder. “Together, however, we have now reached a point in the pandemic where we can safely end the state of emergency.”

In the London-Middlesex region, there have been nearly 38,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 391 deaths.