London's deputy mayor slams 'homophobic intent' of Norwich bylaw banning pride flags from township properties

London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis is the latest to speak out against the decision by Norwich Township council earlier this week to ban all flags, including Pride flags, from township properties — excluding municipal, provincial, and Canadian flags.

In an open letter to Norwich Mayor Jim Palmer, Lewis points out that he doesn’t normally weigh in on the decisions of other municipal bodies, but as an openly gay man he couldn’t remain silent.

Lewis said he was “completely disappointed to read your position in the CTV News coverage of your council’s decision to target a ban on Pride Flags and Banners, as listed in your public agenda as well as proclaiming Pride.”

Lewis also pointed to how the motion came about in the contentious meeting Tuesday night.

“That the motion was amended on the fly in what should be seen as a procedural embarrassment, essentially as cover from its obvious homophobic intent,” wrote Lewis.

He said that by expanding the motion to include all flags does not change the fact that councillor Scholton’s original motion was specific (to Pride flags).

Lewis goes to tell the story of his own experience in growing up in the small town of Wallaceburg, Ont.

“I can tell you when it comes to leadership that size doesn’t matter, it is how you use it, and you’ve chosen to use it poorly. There are 2SLGBTQ+ residents, some of them 2SLGBTQ+ young people— who suffer much higher rates of suicide, depression, abuse and homelessness— who live in and call Norwich Township home. I can say from my own lived experience how isolated and alone an 2SLGBTQ+ person, and especially a young person, can feel in a smaller community. By your actions, you have denied even acknowledging their existence let alone making them feel like members of the community.”

Tuesday’s Norwich council vote passed 3-2. Lewis expressed his “kudos” to the two councillors who voted against it.

“…kudos to Councillors Gear and Stubbs for showing the courage to oppose this half-concealed attempt to target the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Likewise, I’m thankful for the real leadership shown by Oxford County Warden & Zorra Township Mayor Marcus Ryan on this issue (https://london.ctvnews.ca/county-will-fly-pride-flag-as-norwich-ont-balks-1.6374822) ensuring that the rest of Oxford County will recognize Pride.”

The letter comes on the heels of a human rights complaint filed by Oxford Pride against the Township of Norwich, along with Palmer and the councillors who voted in favour of the motion banning flags, John Scholten and Adrian Couwenberg.

Oxford Pride President Tami Murray said they had no choice but to issue the formal complaint.

“This is 2023. The days of the oppressor maintaining power and privilege over other human beings because we morally, or we don’t have congruent values with them is absolutely ridiculous. We’re here to advocate and be a voice for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Oxford County. Hate doesn’t belong here," said Murray.

CTV News London reached out to Norwich Mayor Jim Palmer Friday for comment but has so far not received a response.