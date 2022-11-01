London's Deputy Police Chief tenders resignation

London’s Deputy Police Chief has announced his resignation.

A release from the Police Services Board said Stu Betts has been appointed Chief of Police of the Peterborough Police Service.

“While we are sad to lose him, we know that he will bring to Peterborough the same dedication, work ethic and commitment to the community and members of the police service that he showed as Deputy Chief in London,” read the statement.”

Betts is in his 25th year of policing, having started his career with York Regional Police in 1997. He has been with the London Police Service since July 2019.

Betts last day on the job in London will be Jan. 8, 2023.