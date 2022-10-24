London’s Grand Theatre says cast member targeted with 'racial insults'

A guest artist, performing in the Grand Theatre’s current production Grand Ghosts, was the victim of two separate racist incidents, according to the theatre.

In a twitter post, the theatre says one of the racist acts “was perpetrated off-site by patrons who attended one of [Saturday’s] performances of Grand Ghosts.”

The post does not describe the second incident, but in a statement to CTV News London, a representative says they were both “verbal racial insults.”

Out of respect for the performer’s wishes, the theatre is not commenting further on the matter, the representative says.

The guest artist who was targeted was not identified in the post, and they wish to remain anonymous, according to the Grand Theatre representative.

“The Grand Theatre will not tolerate racist behaviours in our community and amongst our patrons,” reads the theatre’s Twitter post, saying it is “profoundly disappointed.”

The performer is not seeking any police investigation into the matter, according to a theatre representative, and there will be no interruption to performances.

Since publicly addressing the incident, the theatre says it has received an outpouring of positive messages and support.

Grand Ghosts is set to run until Nov. 5.

