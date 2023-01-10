London's Ideson to skip Canadian entry at 2023 world wheelchair curling championship
Londoner Mark Ideson will skip the Canadian entry at the 2023 world wheelchair curling championship, while Collinda Joseph and Dennis Thiessen will wear the Maple Leaf at the world wheelchair mixed doubles playdowns.
Ideson, who plays lead, will be joined by fourth Jon Thurston, third Ina Forrest, second Gil Dash and fifth Marie Wright at the March 4-12 competition in Richmond, B.C., Curling Canada announced Monday.
The two competitions will be held over the same time period at the Richmond Curling Centre.
Ideson, who won Paralympic gold in 2014, skipped Canada to a 7-4 record at the 2021 world playdowns in Beijing. Canada was eliminated after dropping a 6-4 decision to the United States in a qualification game.
Wright and Jamie Anseeuw finished seventh in their nine-team group at the inaugural world wheelchair mixed doubles championship last year in Lohja, Finland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.
-
Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truckThe Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's west end has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika NationGleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capitalSome Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Oil Kings deal World Juniors hero Dylan Guenther to SeattleThe Edmonton Oil Kings said a final goodbye to one of the best scorers in franchise history Tuesday when the WHL team traded forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'