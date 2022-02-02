London’s latest homicide victim described as 'kind and caring'

Friends and neighbours are speaking out about a 66-year-old man who died in central London.

According to police, Stephen Hutchinson was stabbed at his home along Springbank Drive and later died in hospital on Monday.

Peter Bergmanis lives across the road from Hutchinson and is expressing his sadness.

“It’s just an unbelievable tragedy to have lost this man,” says Bergmanis. “I’m still in shock about this whole thing.”

Bergmanis says Hutchinson had an affect on all the neighbours in the area.

“We are going to be missing him and our little community here is going to be quite upset for sometime,” he added.

Other neighbours who didn’t want to be identified say Hutchinson was always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever needed assistance.

According to Bergmanis, Hutchinson was vigilant and the eyes and ears on the street saying, “He kept an eye on things in our neighbourhood.”

On Tuesday, police arrested Gregory Cane, 38, of London and charged him with second degree murder.

Police and neighbours say the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Cane was remanded in custody pending a court date on Thursday.

Bergmanis says Hutchinson arrived in London from Toronto about four years ago.

“He loved the community because he thought it was a friendly town. This is a guy who lived larger than life and now it’s been ripped away.”