London's libraries pitching in to help during spring break

With schools across our region taking time off for a delayed spring break, parents may be scrambling to keep their kids busy during the pandemic, and London Public Library branches have a few solutions.

“The library is offering spring break activity kits,” says Librarian Dakota Smith from the London Public Library. “Parents can go online and check out all the virtual programs we're offering.”

Smith says there is a wide variety of activities to keep the kids occupied.

“We're doing 3-D printing, murder mysteries online through Zoom and science experiments,” says Smith. “You can tune into Facebook Live or Instagram Live for our streaming programs.”

Mark Fisher, the director of the Thames Valley District School Board, wants students, parents and staff to be safe during the break.

“I really hope our students and families take the opportunity to recharge, connect and socialize within your own household, get outside and enjoy some warm weather and connect with your friends virtually,” says Fisher. “It's been a long haul for our students and I think that it's really important that we focus on self-care over the next week.”

Despite the provincial stay-at-home order, 14 of London's public library branches remain open for pickup service, and that's how you can get the spring break kits.

Smith adds, “We've just moved online until we're able to bring you all back in for the library programs.”