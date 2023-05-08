London's long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus
Almost three months after it was announced, London’s long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus.
In a letter to his council colleagues, Mayor Josh Morgan provides an update on lobbying the federal and provincial governments to financially support the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
"The feedback received thus far has been overwhelmingly positive," Morgan’s update reads.
On Monday, the mayor told CTV News that his pitch for senior government funding has two components.
Short-term funding will support capital and operating costs for five service hubs and 100 supportive housing units this year.
Longer-term funding is being sought for the remaining 7-10 service hubs and 500 supportive housing units, aligning with London’s 2024-2027 Municipal Budget.
"It would be ideal to have a response this year," Morgan tells CTV News. "Ideally, by the end of summer so we can deploy it as soon as possible, recognizing that different funding mechanisms open in different (time periods)."
But the mayor says whether senior government funding is in place or not— London will launch its strategy later this year.
The $25 million dollar anonymous donation announced at his State of the City Address empowers the community to get started regardless of government funding timelines.
"If we get a commitment from the provincial or federal government for support that does not line up with the timeline that we need, we can use that (donated) money to allow ourselves to get started to fill the gap," he explains.
Morgan adds that London is not alone in making its funding pitch.
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and the Big City Mayors are also pushing senior governments to partner with cities to address the homelessness crisis.
"This is something that we are all, as municipalities, committed to. We’re all just at different steps in the process. I think there is very little risk," he says.
Over the last four weeks Morgan has engaged with:
- Right Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
- Minister Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of Canada
- Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance of Ontario
- Minister Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness of Canada
- Minister Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of Ontario
- Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health of Canada
- Minster Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion of Canada
- Minister Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health of Ontario
- Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada
- Minister Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada
- Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada
- Minister Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ontario
- MPP Rob Flack, Elgin-Middlesex-London
- Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos, London North Centre Member of Parliament Arielle Kayabaga, London West
- MPP Teresa Armstrong, London-Fanshawe
- MPP Terence Kernaghan, London North Centre
- Member of Parliament Lindsay Mathyssen, London-Fanshawe MPP Peggy Sattler, London West
- Member of Parliament Karen Vecchio, Elgin-Middlesex-London
On Tuesday, councillors will receive the mayor’s progress report and a monthly update from city staff about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.