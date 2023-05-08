Almost three months after it was announced, London’s long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus.

In a letter to his council colleagues, Mayor Josh Morgan provides an update on lobbying the federal and provincial governments to financially support the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.

"The feedback received thus far has been overwhelmingly positive," Morgan’s update reads.

On Monday, the mayor told CTV News that his pitch for senior government funding has two components.

Short-term funding will support capital and operating costs for five service hubs and 100 supportive housing units this year.

Longer-term funding is being sought for the remaining 7-10 service hubs and 500 supportive housing units, aligning with London’s 2024-2027 Municipal Budget.

"It would be ideal to have a response this year," Morgan tells CTV News. "Ideally, by the end of summer so we can deploy it as soon as possible, recognizing that different funding mechanisms open in different (time periods)."

But the mayor says whether senior government funding is in place or not— London will launch its strategy later this year.

The $25 million dollar anonymous donation announced at his State of the City Address empowers the community to get started regardless of government funding timelines.

"If we get a commitment from the provincial or federal government for support that does not line up with the timeline that we need, we can use that (donated) money to allow ourselves to get started to fill the gap," he explains.

Morgan adds that London is not alone in making its funding pitch.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and the Big City Mayors are also pushing senior governments to partner with cities to address the homelessness crisis.

"This is something that we are all, as municipalities, committed to. We’re all just at different steps in the process. I think there is very little risk," he says.

Over the last four weeks Morgan has engaged with:

Right Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Minister Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of Canada

Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance of Ontario

Minister Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness of Canada

Minister Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of Ontario

Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health of Canada

Minster Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion of Canada

Minister Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health of Ontario

Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada

Minister Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada

Minister Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ontario

MPP Rob Flack, Elgin-Middlesex-London

Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos, London North Centre Member of Parliament Arielle Kayabaga, London West

MPP Teresa Armstrong, London-Fanshawe

MPP Terence Kernaghan, London North Centre

Member of Parliament Lindsay Mathyssen, London-Fanshawe MPP Peggy Sattler, London West

Member of Parliament Karen Vecchio, Elgin-Middlesex-London

On Tuesday, councillors will receive the mayor’s progress report and a monthly update from city staff about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.