iHeartRadio

London's Maggie Mac Neil sets new world record at FINA


Maggie Mac Neil holds up her medals from the Tokyo Games back home in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

London Ontario's Maggie Mac Neil has set a new world record at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Mac Neil's time of her 25.25 seconds in the 50-metre backstroke was enough to edge out American, Claire Curzan.

"Oh, it's so cool. I mean, to do it last year and to do it again, I mean it sets the bar pretty high but I'm ready for that challenge, says Mac Neil.

Mac Neil won gold in the 50-metre butterfly on Wednesday, and a bronze medal for Canada in the 4x100-meter final on Tuesday.

12