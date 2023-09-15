London’s Muslim community steps up with aid for Morocco and Libya
London, Ont.’s Muslim community is stepping up to help provide relief for those devastated by the recent earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.
About 300 people attended a fundraiser Friday night at the Double Tree by Hilton, hosted by Islamic Relief Canada.
The event is expected to raise more than $150,000.
Yasmin Alameddine, one of the organizers, said funds will go towards critical aid such as food supplies, emergency shelters, and essentials like mattresses and blankets.
“If you put yourself in their shoes, you lost your house, you lost your family, you lost everything that you ever loved, and everything that you know. You can’t imagine where to get your next meal, where to sleep. So these simple things that they don’t know where it’s coming from, we want to be able to give them at least that,” said Alameddine.
Islamic Relief Canada is organizing fundraising events across Canada.
