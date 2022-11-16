London’s new Deputy Mayor is…

London’s new city council is taking shape.

On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.

About 200 people watched as Mayor Josh Morgan and 14 councillors took the oath of office.

Morgan then announced his first two decisions as mayr — the appointment of Coun. Shawn Lewis as deputy mayor and Elizabeth Peloza as budget chair.

Morgan highlighted Lewis’ experience on council and that his appointment is a ground-breaking moment in London politics.

“There was a time when members of this elected body would not even march in Pride parades, now I have the distinct honour and privilege of nominating someone from that [LGBTQ] community for deputy mayor.”

In 2018, Lewis was the first openly gay man elected to London city council. He has also been a long-time friend and political ally of Morgan.

Rather than two-year appointments like last term, Morgan’s appointments are for the entire four years.

“For me it’s important to have consistency for the four years of council in both the budget chair and deputy mayor positions,” explained Morgan.

Lewis explained that the appointment will allow him to continue to fulfill a commitment he first made during his 2018 campaign to be a strong voice for east London.

“The good news to the east end tonight is that you have somebody in the deputy mayor’s role that will continue to advocate for you,” committed Lewis.

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza will continue as budget chair from 2022-2026, having served the previous two years.

Peloza had previously been short-listed in 2020 when the role of deputy mayor went to Morgan.

The last time a woman served as either mayor or deputy mayor in London was 2016 when Maureen Cassidy was in the deputy role.

The four-year appointments mean the next anticipated opportunity for a woman to serve in either role will be after the 2026 election.

“I’m always happy to serve in any capacity that council and the community need me to,” replied Peloza when asked if she would have preferred the role of deputy mayor.

Morgan had previously served in both the budget chair and deputy mayor roles.

“I see the positions as equal and I think there is diversity in my appointments today from a number of perspectives,” explained Morgan when asked about the last four deputy mayors being men. “I’m going to pick talented people who can bring perspectives that can aid me in my job.”

Morgan is London’s 65th mayor.