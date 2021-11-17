London's new Ward 6 councillor has been sworn in
The Ward 6 seat on London city counil has now been formally filled.
Mariam Hamou took the declaration of office Wednesday afternoon.
"I will truly faithfully an impartially exercise this office to the best of my knowledge and ability."
Hamou was appointed to the seat after a narrow council vote.
Her mother joined her for the declaration and signing in.
Hamou says she's ready to jump into the role, first getting up to speed on the city budget process, which is entering its latest four-year cycle.
She says she wants to hear from all constituents and is anxious for dialogue with Western University officials with the school at the centre of her ward.
Born and raised in London, she's also hoping to be an inspiration to others in the community who are thinking about entering politics.
"I never thought someone like me could be in this role just because, being Muslim. It was never something as a child I thought we could do, or I could do, because I didn't see," she said.
"There were no Muslims in these roles. There were no Muslim women in these roles and so hopefully -- I hope that other Muslim girls – girls, anybody out there who sees themselves as 'other' can see that this is possible."
