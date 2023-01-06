London's own Shaedon Sharpe represents in upcoming Slam Dunk contest

The rookie from Beal Secondary has committed to the contest during the All Star Weekend festivities in February.

Sharpe has averaged almost eight points per game with the Portland Trailblazers.

The contest will take place on Saturday, February 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sharpe will have a homecoming Sunday as the Trailblazers take on the Raptors in Toronto.

