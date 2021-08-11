London’s pitch for a regional transportation hub drawing support

Thames Centre is backing a proposal to make London a regional centre for transportation and mobility.

On Tuesday, a motion by Deputy Mayor of Thames Centre Kelly Elliott was unanimous approved by municipal council.

It reads in part, “reliable, efficient and affordable regional transportation in Southwestern Ontario is imperative to the success of our region, including the need for passenger rail.”

An inter-community bus system now connects rural communities across Middlesex County.

London city hall is developing a conceptual framework for a hub that would link rail, regional buses, rapid transit, and other mobility options at a single downtown location.

London’s Deputy Mayor told his council colleagues that the proposal would have benefits for rural communities around the city.

“They have micro transit that comes in and out of London,” Josh Morgan added. “They’re interested in seeing how that can integrate with a regional transit hub system to provide access and mobility to many of the rural communities that surround London.”

Thames Centre is the first community to formally express support for the transportation hub concept.

On July 20, the federal government committed to explore ways to improve rail service in Southwestern Ontario.

Following the demise of Greyhound Canada service, two regional bus operators recently began offering service to Toronto.