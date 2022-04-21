London's Shaedon Sharpe expected to declare for NBA Draft
Shaedon Sharpe is going pro.
According to TSN, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the London, Ont.-born guard is leaving Kentucky and declaring for the NBA Draft.
The 19-year-old previously attended H.B. Beal Secondary School before leaving to finish high school in the U.S., where he graduated early and enrolled at Kentucky in time for the spring semester.
Doing so would theoretically have given him eligibility to have played for the Wildcats this past season, but the expectation was that he would simply practice and train with the team.
When it became known that Sharpe was eligible for the 2022 Draft, Wildcats coach John Calipari made it clear that their stance hadn't change and Sharpe wouldn't play.
"After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season," Calipari wrote on Twitter at the time. "He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."
Sharpe was the top-ranked prospect from the 2022 high school class and is expected to be a lottery pick this June.
— With files from TSN.ca
