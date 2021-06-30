London's Suzuki, Perry, Anderson and Habs set for game two against Tampa Bay

London’s own Nick Suzuki along with former Knights Corey Perry, josh Anderson, and the rest of the Montreal Canadiens will be looking to capture game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night.

Suzuki, who was originally drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights, was eventually traded to Montreal and has found huge success with the team.

With 13 points this playoffs he is second only to Tyler Toffoli for most points for the Habs.

The Canadiens are the Cinderella story of the playoffs, being the last team to qualify.

Now they remain one of two teams left, but are facing their biggest challenge yet in the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup last year.

Game One showed the power of the defending champions as they controlled most of the game and went on to win 5-1.

The Canadiens had a similar experience with the Vegas Golden Knights in the previous round when they dropped the first game 4-1 but went on to win the series 4-2.

If they are to take down the champs they will need to have production from the entire team, and that includes Suzuki.

The Canadiens have more local connections with them as well in Corey Perry and Josh Anderson, both former London Knights.

Perry has the experience having won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks.

He also made the finals last year with Dallas, so he has first-hand knowledge of how powerful the Lightning can be.

Anderson has been instrumental in the Habs' run as well scoring key goals including a stunning overtime goal in Game 3 against Vegas.

Game 2 goes Wednesday night in Tampa, and it remains to be seen if Lightning will strike twice or if the Habs can pull even heading home to Montreal.