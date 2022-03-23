London’s top 10 construction projects in 2022: A preview of traffic nightmares
Get ready to pack your patience. Spring means the beginning of construction season in London and city staffers have released the top 10 projects for 2022.
The list is based on numerous factors including the scope of the work involved, duration of the project, its location to other nearby projects along with future benefits.
City Hall has earmarked roughly $190 million for improvements this year. This will include the reconstruction of 90 lane-kilometres of road, the addition or replacement of 13 km of sanitary and storm sewers and rebuilding 7.5 km of watermains.
Administration will present the projects to the Civic Works Committee on March 29.
1. Adelaide Street North Underpass
2. Downtown Loop Phase 2
3. East London Link Phase 1
4. Southdale Road West
5. Victoria Bridge Replacement
6. Mud Creek Phase 2
7. Kilworth Bridge Rehabilitation
8. Queens Avenue Road and Cycle Rehabilitation
9. Pottersburg Phase 1 Reconstruction
10. Brydges Street
*All maps courtesy of the City of London
-
Rare meteor believed to be the size of a basketball spotted in southern ManitobaA weather camera in Brandon captured a meteor streaking across the southern Manitoba sky northwest of the city.
-
The push to make Edmonton transit a more 'delightful' experienceCity councillors were talking transit Wednesday as Edmonton officials worked on new routes, cleaner stations and more security.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school