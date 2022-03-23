London’s top 10 construction projects in 2022: A preview of traffic nightmares

Get ready to pack your patience. Spring means the beginning of construction season in London and city staffers have released the top 10 projects for 2022.

The list is based on numerous factors including the scope of the work involved, duration of the project, its location to other nearby projects along with future benefits.

City Hall has earmarked roughly $190 million for improvements this year. This will include the reconstruction of 90 lane-kilometres of road, the addition or replacement of 13 km of sanitary and storm sewers and rebuilding 7.5 km of watermains.

Administration will present the projects to the Civic Works Committee on March 29.

1. Adelaide Street North Underpass

2. Downtown Loop Phase 2

3. East London Link Phase 1

4. Southdale Road West

5. Victoria Bridge Replacement

6. Mud Creek Phase 2

7. Kilworth Bridge Rehabilitation

8. Queens Avenue Road and Cycle Rehabilitation

9. Pottersburg Phase 1 Reconstruction

10. Brydges Street

*All maps courtesy of the City of London