London's Town Crier laid to rest
More than 100 people braved the rain Friday afternoon as they gathered outside the O’Neil Funeral Home on William Street in London, Ont. to remember Bill Paul, the Town Crier.
He passed away from natural causes on Oct. 9 at the age of 66.
“I know there’s a great hole in my life,” says Ray Clancy, a close friend of Paul’s for 50 years. “I’m sorry that he’s gone, he thought we were here to co-operate and to be good to each other.”
From the funeral home, a long procession was formed behind Western University’s Marching Band as friends walked through downtown London.
For decades, Paul hosted a radio talk show on Fanshawe’s 106.9 The X. He also operated Laff Guards Entertainment and participated in countless fundraising events. But for most people he will always be remembered as London’s Town Crier.
“He always made connections with people,” says long-time friend Scott Knight. “He didn’t care what your background was.”
Paul would call 9,000 people a year on their birthday, making an average of 25 calls a day.
Clancy adds, “He just loved people.
-
Significant rainfall expected Saturday across southwestern OntarioAfter a day that saw tornado, squall and wind warnings -- rain is expected to persist through Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for flooding.
-
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: BlairPublic Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
-
-
Record rainfall expected in OttawaA rainy day is in store in Ottawa with up to 40 mm of rain in the forecast, which would smash the previous record for this date.
-
Man dead after overnight shooting in TorontoA man is dead following an overnight shooting in North York.
-
Hercules aircraft set to fly over TD Place and the Glebe this afternoonAs part of Canadian Armed Forces and Family Appreciation Day at the Redblacks, the CC-130H Hercules will conduct a flyby over Ottawa at approximately 4 p.m.
-
Here's your first look inside the 2021 CHEO Dream Home in ManotickSupply chain issues have slowed down the construction progress on the CHEO Dream Home located in the Mahogany development in Manotick, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 16, 2021The latest for COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Oct. 16.
-
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in EtobicokeA shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.