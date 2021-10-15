London's Town Crier laid to rest

More than 100 people braved the rain Friday afternoon as they gathered outside the O’Neil Funeral Home on William Street in London, Ont. to remember Bill Paul, the Town Crier.

He passed away from natural causes on Oct. 9 at the age of 66.

“I know there’s a great hole in my life,” says Ray Clancy, a close friend of Paul’s for 50 years. “I’m sorry that he’s gone, he thought we were here to co-operate and to be good to each other.”

From the funeral home, a long procession was formed behind Western University’s Marching Band as friends walked through downtown London.

For decades, Paul hosted a radio talk show on Fanshawe’s 106.9 The X. He also operated Laff Guards Entertainment and participated in countless fundraising events. But for most people he will always be remembered as London’s Town Crier.

“He always made connections with people,” says long-time friend Scott Knight. “He didn’t care what your background was.”

Paul would call 9,000 people a year on their birthday, making an average of 25 calls a day.

Clancy adds, “He just loved people.