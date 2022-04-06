London's Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre receives $3M gift from facility's namesake

A pair of local philanthropists have added another $3 million to find treatment options for patients with complex genetic diseases in London.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Archie and his late wife Irene Verspeeten made the donation to the Archie and Irene Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

This is in addition to a previous $3 million donation to the centre, for a total of $6 million.

Irene, Archie’s late wife, and their son, Alan, both passed away from cancer.

“As I was almost two years ago, I remain humbled by our ability to support a life-changing program like the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre,” said Archie Verspeeten in a statement.

“I want nothing more than to wipe cancer out, and I believe this centre has already brought us one step closer to doing so. However, there is still much to do. My hope is for the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre to continue helping patients with genetic diseases live longer, fuller and happier lives.”

The donation will be used to support advanced genetic testing, clinical trials and studies in London, including to "further expand the genetic profiling offered to include other known biomarkers, as well as ramp up laboratory infrastructure and epigenomic testing capabilities."

“It is through philanthropic visionaries like Archie and Irene Verspeeten that change is possible, providing hope for a better future for patients with genetically complex diseases,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO with the London Health Sciences Foundation.

“The Archie and Irene Clinical Genome Centre has already had a profound impact on patients at LHSC, and with this transformational gift, it will continue to do so for years to come.”