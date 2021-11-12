London Santa Claus Parade food drive to honour Town Crier Bill Paul
This year’s London Santa Claus Parade will have an added meaning with the Bill Paul – Town Crier Memorial Food Drive.
The London Food Bank typically collects food at the parade but is taking it a step further this year by doing it in memory of Paul, who passed away Oct. 9 of natural causes.
A staple at countless events throughout the city over the years, Paul was known for calling anybody and everybody on their birthday and was also founder of the Laffguards, security guards dressed as clowns, and moderator of the London Socrates cafe.
The 65th edition of the parade gets underway on Dundas Street at 6 p.m., starting at Egerton Street and finishing around 7:30 p.m. at Ridout Street
Spectators are asked to bring non-perishable food items for collection by the London and District Food Bank.
If you’re not able to make it to the London event, a Magical Christmas Stationary Santa Claus Parade will be taking place in St. Thomas on December 3, 4 and 5.
The event will be held in Pinafore Park at 95 Elm St. in St Thomas from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
