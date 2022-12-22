London schools to close, city initiates extreme temperature protocol ahead of storm

With a winter storm slated to batter the London, Ont. region on Friday and into the holiday weekend, local agencies are shedding light on how the storm will impact operations and are offering advice on how Londoners can stay safe.

Schools across region to close Friday

The holidays will start one day earlier for London students because of the extreme weather conditions expected for the region.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) will close schools Friday, advising kids and staff to stay home.

In the Midwest, the Bluewater District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board are also closing schools as a precaution as well.

On-site childcare centres, before/after school programs, and remote learning will be shut down, according to a TVDSB statement.

“This decision was made early,” reads a statement from the LDCSB, “in order to give families time to prepare, and most importantly, in the best interest of everyone’s safety.”

City initiates extreme temperature protocol

The city is opening up spaces for people to warm up Friday, as part of its extreme temperature protocol.

At times, it is expected to feel like -25 C with the wind chill. Therefore, the city is opening warming centres at multiple arenas Friday, plus public library branches Friday and Saturday.

Stronach Arena (1221 Sanford Street) from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Medway Arena (119 Sherwood Forest Square) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Earl Nichols Arena (799 Homeview Road) 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Public library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Avoid travel if you can’: Paramedics

The extreme conditions are expected to make driving treacherous in some places over the next two days.

“See snow, go slow,” explained Miranda Bothwell with Middlesex London Paramedic Services.

“If you can avoid travelling, definitely avoid that,” she said. “If you’re driving, if you’re out walking, if you’re shovelling, whenever snow is involved, slow everything down.”

The forecast includes heavy blowing snow, strong winds and possible snow squalls, which can make driving dangerous, according to Environment Canada. At times, visibility may be reduced to zero.

“Arrive early and plan extra travel time”: London International Airport

With the busiest travel period of the year upon us, London International Airport said on Twitter that the airport is “fully staffed and prepared for the impending weather.”

The airport advises that travellers confirm their flight status directly with their airline for the most accurate information and updates.

“Please arrive early and plan extra travel time," they wrote on Twitter.

London Transit Commission

In a tweet, the London Transit Commission (LTC) warned riders that service delays might be a possibility with the storm, and ask riders to allow for extra travel time and dress warmly if they must travel.

People can stay up to date with their route’s arrival by visiting the LTC website.