London Students take flight, virtually

Thames Valley District School Board’s (TVDSB) recently developed aviation program has received a piece of technology that will be a game changer for students.

A flight simulator, funded by Airshow London gives students the opportunity to get a feel for what it’s like to fly a real aircraft.

The piece of technology is equipped with the pedals, controls, and computer software that allows students to virtually fly a plane in real-time weather conditions.

"It’s a real one to one world, so you can fly wherever you want," said grade 11 student, Chase Douglas. "I’ve flown from London to Toronto, and around Ontario."

Some students have already started working or volunteering in the aviation industry, thanks to the credentials they’ve received through the program.

"I’m involved in flight training right now, and I can say that it’s [the flight simulator] realistic and a great training aid," said grade 10 student, Sophie Hersey.

As the industry continues to struggle to keep up with demand for air travel, working professionals say more employees are needed now, more than ever.

"When they get out, there’s going to be jobs immediately, whether it’s airlines, airports, there’s a lot of opportunity," said Gerry Vanderhoek with Airshow London.

There’s about 40 students currently enrolled in the TVDSB aviation program and it continues to grow in popularity.